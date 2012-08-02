To Boost Both Productivity And Morale, Start A Campaign For Clarity

Ambiguity. It’s an increasingly common space within which most organizations operate. Rapid change, increased complexity, and competing interests all make predictability and certainty tougher to achieve. But there’s a big difference between ambiguity that’s externally produced–such as not knowing which political party will be in office in January and how the election will shape regulations, or how quickly a key supplier will recover from a natural disaster–and the type of ambiguity that organizations inflict on themselves.

If you’re like most leaders, you probably find yourself operating in a virtual house-of-mirrors much of the time, with insufficient clarity around what your customers really think about the work you and your team deliver, how you’re really performing (especially operationally), and what’s really at the root of a problem. I guarantee that your employees are unclear not only about those issues, but also information that’s fundamental to outstanding performance, such as organizational priorities, what exactly they should be doing to further the organization’s goals, and who to go to for what. Creating ambiguity when it doesn’t need to exist is inefficient, costly, and disrespectful. Creating organization-wide clarity can be game changing. And you can lead the charge from wherever you sit in the organization.

While there are many areas where ambiguity commonly lurks, here are three areas you should begin with:

Annual goals & priorities

Ask your staff or 10 people around you what your organization’s annual goals and priorities are for the year and you will likely meet ambiguity head on. One person may think that her department’s key priority is to roll out a new product, whereas another may believe staff should focus on enhancements to existing products. People need to be clear about the organization’s direction in order to spend their time wisely and feel connected.

Work with your leadership team to gain and communicate clear goals by assuring these clarity-boosting elements are in place: