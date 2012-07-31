Google Acquires Social Ad Manager Wildfire

Companies may now manage their advertising campaigns on Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter using a service owned by Google.

The search giant announced it had agreed to acquire social media marketing startup Wildfire in a blog post on Tuesday. Details of the acquisition weren’t disclosed, though sources tell All Things D that the purchase price is around $250 million.

Wildfire helps its 16,000 customers, including Sony, Verizon and Amazon, manage social media campaigns, content and advertising across social platforms.

Companies that fit a similar social media genre have been a hot commodity lately. Oracle has agreed to acquire two such startups, Vitrue and Collective Intellect, this summer, and Salesforce agreed to buy Wildfire competitor Buddy Media for $745 million in June.

Google’s latest acquisition target would round out its advertising offerings with an extensive social marketing option.

According to a blog post on its site, Wildfire will continue its work as usual with its clients and partners after the acquisition.

“For now, we remain focused on helping brands run and measure their

social engagement and ad campaigns across the entire web and across all

social services — Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest,

LinkedIn and more.”