6 Steps To A More Mindful Company Culture

Think a bit outside of the box and consider the type of corporate culture that can consistently create and support world-class customer experiences. Try to imagine a mindful approach to customer experience. We’re serious.

“Mindful” is not a word typically associated with business or industry. Let’s take a minute to explain how we are using it.

There are a few different meanings of this word, and we like them all. There’s “bearing in mind” and “attentive.”

An example from the Merriam-Webster dictionary uses the word this way: a truly considerate person, always mindful of the needs of others. If you think of others as customers, this is a simple and direct way of thinking about the mindset of a smart company.

Then there’s mindfulness, which has to do with being aware of the present moment, free from the sort of blinders we described above. Jon Kabat-Zinn wrote that mindfulness means “paying attention in a particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.”

For example, a person in this state would do one thing at a time. He would not only observe carefully, but also notice small details. He could observe reality for what it is, rather than being blinded by his own opinions and preconceptions.