

Fast Company is hiring a senior video producer to oversee production for our network of sites including Co.Design, Co.Create, Co.Lead, and Co.Exist.

The job, during a normal month, consists of shooting and editing video, creating bumpers and lower-thirds, hiring freelance videographers, ideating new series in collaboration with the editors, and designing the look and feel of multiple ongoing series. The goal is to create award-winning videos, while also helping set the strategy for video archiving, distribution, and syndication.

You’ll need to have at least four years experience working in video production. Previous employment at a media company is not required, but experience making documentaries or news segments is a big plus. Yes, you have to know how to use Final Cut or After Effects, work with the latest digital camera equipment and lenses, set up a basic lighting package, mic a person across the room, and manage a small crew. Pay is commensurate with the job title and experience, and you will be working with a growing editorial and development team.

Send a resume, three sample clips, and three links to videos that you wish you’d created, to robotron(at)fcmob.com, with the subject line Video Producer.

Here are examples of videos produced for or by Fast Company:

Can you make them better? Send in your clips.