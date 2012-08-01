How Astia’s Sharon Vosmek Helps Close The Funding Gap For Women Entrepreneurs

Despite successes like Gilt Groupe and Kiva, female entrepreneurs are still typically at a disadvantage when it comes to scaling their business. Less than 5% of venture capital funding goes to female CEOs, according to Dow Jones VentureSource.

That number is especially startling given that women now make up half of college graduates, PhDs and MBAs, says Sharon Vosmek, chief executive of Astia, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that runs programs for female entrepreneurs to launch high-growth companies. Understanding and dealing with the disparity between male and female entrepreneurs depends on several factors, and Vosmek says she uses Astia as a “social experiment” to help fuel growth.

Vosmek recently spoke with Fast Company about the needs of female entrepreneurs and how they can scale up to start high-growth companies similar to their male counterparts. The interview has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.

FAST COMPANY: What are the biggest barriers for women trying to turn their ideas into high-growth companies?

SHARON VOSMEK: There are really two fundamental issues for female entrepreneurs. The first is in the U.S., men and women are still by-and-large in separate business networks, while 95% of VC partners and 85% of angels are men. This societal structure becomes extremely important in the entrepreneurial space, because they rely heavily on business relationships. Within the high-growth space, groups who are not naturally in each others’ networks, will suffer as a result. Women have to actively pursue building business relationships across genders, since women entrepreneurs are going to be uniquely disadvantaged because of the societal structure where men make up more VCs. [Studies show that] if women had the same access to capital we would see six million more jobs within five years–there is a really strong case for why to care about this.

How did this separation of the sexes start?