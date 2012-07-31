When Short-Term Branding Mistakes Subvert Long-Term Goals

We all know the consequences that a serious short-term mistake can have for the rest of our lives. That’s why we try to avoid making them. Something like a drunk-driving arrest or getting caught doing a less-than-honest business deal will obviously impact people’s perceptions of who they thought we were in a negative way.

It’s no different for a brand. Brands go to considerable expense and effort to establish a certain identity in the public’s mind. And then, in one fell swoop, that same brand can make one move that completely disrupts that brand–and eventually even destroy it.

For example, remember Packard, the luxury car maker? You’re excused if you don’t, since they went out of business in 1957. But, in the 1930’s, they were the leader in quality cars, not Cadillac. Panicked by the Great Depression, however, they put out a cheaper model to increase sales. They ended up, in the process, surrendering their luxury brand position and were perceived as just another car. Cadillac took the crown and Packard was left in the wrecking yard.

Then there’s Netflix, a huge DVD-delivery success story that helped bury Blockbuster. It was perceived as an incredible, and very affordable, service provider, especially when it began bundling online video streaming with its DVD rentals, an extra service its customers enjoyed at one low monthly price. Cut to July 12, 2011 when the company suddenly split the streaming and the DVD rentals into separately priced services, and saddled its customers with a 60% price hike, if they wanted everything they were already getting. The backlash was severe–so severe that they lost 800,000 subscribers. Even though they reversed course and began bundling the services again, their stock price is still down 70 percent year over year as of this writing.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when considering a big branding move:

Don’t Break Your Brand Promise