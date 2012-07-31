Instead Of Tracking Your Activities, Saga Tracks You

Apps may already track your workouts, your finances, and your temperature preferences, but until now they’ve largely overlooked the most telling data feed of all: your location.

Saga, which is launching on Tuesday, uses your phone’s GPS, Wi-Fi capabilities, and accelerometer to track every move you make–logging the amount of time you spend at each new location in a comprehensive history that can be reviewed with a swipe.

It’s like the saying goes: Wherever you go, there you are.

Saga knows that you skipped your daily trip to the gym this morning, where your favorite coffee place is, and how much time you spent at work this week. It knows where your kids go to school and how fast you drive them there. And its goal is to figure out who you are–and what you need–based on all of this.

Of course, any app that uses your GPS has access to this much personal information. What makes Saga an exception is that it makes brand-new use of information you’re already used to sharing, then it shows you exactly how it’s using it. But why?

“It’s the same question as, ‘why do people keep diaries?'” the app’s co-creator Andy Hickl tells Fast Company.