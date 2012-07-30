Olympics Attendees Asked To Cool It With The Tweets

Social media, and Twitter in particular, is playing a big role in Olympics activity and coverage this year. Twitter had its designated page set up for curated audience and network presenter tweets via a high-profile deal with NBC, and even a plan to turn the London Eye into a giant mood ring, colored by the tweets of audience members at the events in London. Enthusiastic tweeters have been asked to cool off though, since a volley of tweets and text messages sent during the men’s road cycling race clogged networks and cut off television commentators from GPS communication and timing information. (This prompted television viewers to turn to Twitter to tweet their disappointment.) An International Olympic Committee spokesperson said the issue was localized to one network, and the issue was being corrected, Reuters reports. He also asked fans to “take it easy” on the tweets and messages unless it was “urgent.”