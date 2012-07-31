5 Ways To Generate Sales From B2B PR

Here’s a quick quiz: What B2B marketing tactic helps you get better known, establishes credibility and thought leadership and ultimately drives sales?

If you answered public relations, a tip of the hat to you.

Public relations for many moons has been considered a bit of a revenue-generating stepchild since it’s tough to quantify. It’s easy, of course, to count clips, but how exactly do they at the end of the day boost sales? Unfortunately, there is not a tight one to one correspondence. What about the person who read an article touting your product one year down the road and was prompted at that point to buy? And how about all the people who have no idea how they heard about your business but somehow know they read something?

So should we forget about it when it comes to tying public relations to sales? Not if you want to get extra mileage from your PR by having it work as a lead generation device.

Think of your release as a marketing invitation for a prospect to take an action that gets the prospect closer to buying. By including a call to action in your release that takes a prospect to a landing page where the prospect can download additional; content in exchange for providing some brief contact information, you’ve begun a dialogue.

Here are 5 approaches to public relations that you can use in your B2B marketing efforts to help generate sales:

1. Say No to Generic Press Releases