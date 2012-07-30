9 Steps To Finally Shutting Up And Learning To Listen

Poor listening habits are responsible for many of our daily woes. Whether it’s a damaging disagreement with a co-worker, a miscommunication with a spouse or partner, or an awful customer service experience, the smoking gun is often a simple failure to pay attention–to truly listen to what the other person is saying.

Sure, it’s easy to develop techniques to help you remember what people say–that’s “two-ear” listening–and perhaps if we did that we’d all have fewer disagreements with our colleagues, family, and friends. But better two-ear listening will only take you so far. If you really want to take listening to a more life-changing level and impact your excuse-making habit, then developing your heart-based “third-ear” listening skills is absolutely essential.

If you listen with your “third ear,” then you don’t filter what you hear with supposition, stereotypes, judgment, what someone else said, and bitterness. You don’t let past experiences with someone limit your ability to truly empathize with someone else’s “life load.” Third-ear listening also means engaging and connecting with another human being on an emotional level.

Teaching about the third ear

As a business and personal coach and speaker, I see the power of making this primal listening connection through my interactions with diverse groups of people and individual clients around the world. For example, each year when I teach my Rutgers International Executive MBA global leadership course in China, I face a diverse group of engineers, project leaders, programmers, and consultants who are accustomed to using their analytical left brain at work more than their interpersonal right brain. Frankly, I can see in their eyes at the outset of my classes that they’d rather be giving a lion a manicure than be in my classroom. These students know that for two weeks, no economics, statistics, business analysis, spreadsheets, marketing strategies, research projects, or pie charts will be discussed. Instead, they know they’ll be required to use their heart connection to lead, develop, manage, and build relationships with the teams and individual performers.

Slowly over those two weeks, I watch the left-brained future captains of industry get it, and I observe a profound shift in their attitude as they fully understand the power of managing and listening from the heart.