10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Also this week, a captain of a nuclear sub gave us tips on leadership language; we went deep inside an office built for people who’d rather be outside; and awarded street artist Banksy the gold medal for graffiti. Here’s the full rundown of what you might have missed.

1. What Jennifer Aniston And Beyonce Would Look Like As Ugly Regular People

Co.Design

Check out what Beyonce, Jay-Z, Jennifer Aniston, and others would look like if they weren’t celebrities … with personal trainers.