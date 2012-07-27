Motorola Android Phones Banned In Germany For Violating Microsoft IP

Yet another patent battle has ended badly for one side in Germany: A Mannheim court has just banned Motorola’s Android phones because they use file protocols that are protected under Microsoft’s patents on FAT file storage systems. Microsoft has released a statement praising the decision and noting it has precedent…and that Microsoft will continue to pursue Motorola where it can. Microsoft has been pressing many makers of Android devices to license its technology, instead of going directly after Google itself, which designed the Android OS. As of this year’s successful buy-out, Motorola Mobility is now part of Google–with a core value of technology and patents worth over $5 billion.