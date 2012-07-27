Design The Time to Think, And Solve Your Biggest Challenges

As a part of my job, I have the absolute privilege of guiding and coaching executives and their teams to solve their own challenges. Part of our focus at Bulldog Drummond is to design and facilitate learning experiences for many of our clients. Our main focus includes helping internal teams work together in new ways that will entice them to solve major challenges, identify opportunities for change, and create new products.

Oftentimes when an organization comes to us, they feel they are rigid, monotonous, or static and need outside perspective, an injection of energy, insights, and new ways to move an initiative forward or to solve a significant problem. One universal truth that I’ve discovered across every major corporation we’ve worked with is there is no shortage of amazing talent, powerful thinking, or passion and capability to develop new ideas. However, almost every one of them lacks the appropriate amount of time to develop and mold these ideas. Not everyone is dealing with a burning platform, but getting teams to spend quality time together on significant issues seems to be a challenge for most. However, when the time is deligated, significant problems are solved and value is created. Unfortunately, most companies do not create the space to do so until it’s almost too late.

What’s Your Problem?

No matter what industry you’re in, or what position you hold in your company, it’s very likely that you are under a siege of challenges every day you step into the office. Whether it’s not having enough time, the right resources, an exhausted team, an executive team that is out of touch with the realities of your day-to-day, or mixed messages, challenges can compound quickly. The good news is you’re not alone. Most companies face this challenge daily, and while there’s no comfort in that knowledge, the first step in solving your challenge is to acknowledge you have one, and then to define what the problem is so you can determine how to solve it.

Why Don’t You Spend More Time Working Together?

We often find that culture is in the way of the solution, that the right people (from the same company) are not in the same room together, and there is rarely enough time to focus on the issue at hand. If this sounds elementary and obvious, it is. It’s a disease that is affecting corporate health every day. Look at your day today, your team, your priorities, and your schedule, and I’d bet one of the biggest challenges you have is the lack of time you have to think about tomorrow. Everyone needs more time to think and when the time is allocated, when people work together to think about tomorrow and strive to solve big challenges, amazing things will happen.