How To Respond When Digital Social Activists Have You In Their Crosshairs

Social activists are upgrading their approach to pressuring the companies they see as less than socially responsible. Take what’s happened to Shell this summer. As the global energy giant moves forward with plans to drill in the Arctic Ocean, Greenpeace, the Yes Men, and the Occupy movement have teamed up to take their efforts to another level.

First, the activist triumvirate launched a mock “Arctic Ready” website that mirrors its genuine Shell counterpart in almost every way, except for the sarcastic “Let’s Hit the Beach” tagline; a conspicuous and unsubstantiated claim that 300,000 people die every year from “climate-change-related causes;” and the image of an adorable arctic fox accompanied by a caption that reads “No. You can’t run your SUV on ‘cute.’” Then, the groups staged a mock press event gone horribly wrong that went viral on YouTube. Finally, a fake Shell social media response team took to Twitter under the handle @ShellIsPrepared to urge followers not to share the damaging content cited above, knowing that such a corporate censorship attempt would only encourage followers to share more.

More than a few traditional journalists and influential social media mavens have been taken by the hoaxes–and while that seems to be the activists’ goal, it is also underscores the strategy’s fatal flaw. Activists largely rely on third parties to give their movements teeth. They need traditional journalists, regulators, shareholders, plaintiffs’ attorneys, and consumers to take notice before their targets are forced to confront tangible consequences. The problem with these underhanded tactics is that they seek to dupe–and often embarrass–the very allies activists need to rally. Tricks of this sort trade credibility for visibility. Before long, the law of diminishing returns kicks in and the most important audiences stop paying attention to the boy that cries wolf.

All that notwithstanding, a trend seems to be emerging among groups that see these stunts as “ends justify the means” propositions. In an age when social media is top dog, the pursuit of likes, shares, and re-tweets has resulted in an activist community that looks a lot more like Occupy Wall Street than the one the Ralph Nadars of the world used to define (I, for one, got my professional start in the Nader network). This means activists are likely to grow all the more creative, shocking, and intransient to keep attracting key audiences of influentials that fatigues a little more with every prank. But it also means companies that find themselves in these activists’ crosshairs can take advantage of their adversaries’ strategic missteps by following three rules for a new age in activism.

1. Resist the urge to fight.

Like a little sibling that antagonizes an older brother or sister, activists’ stunts seek to achieve the dual objectives of attention and provocation. They are looking to pick a fight that results in more coverage and more social media activity. As such, the worst thing a target company can do is take the bait. As the people behind @ShellIsPrepared amply demonstrated, attempts to silence a stunt often have the opposite effect as they enhance the story’s viral allure. At the same time, anything the company says in response only provides fodder that turns a one-day story into a two or three-day day saga.