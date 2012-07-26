Path Adds Personal Voice Messages, Photo Filters, Movie And Book Reviews To Sharing App

Personal social network Path has added a few features in version 2.5 of its sharing app. Among those, the photo feature has been updated with filters, and Path has slapped on a bigger, better display in which to enjoy them. Invites to friends not on the intimate social network get even more of a personal touch–those can be sent along with a voice message recorded and attached. Path has also added a catalogue of movie and book reviews, through partnerships with Apple and Flixter. Path noticed updates often involved photos of movie posters or books, cofounder and CEO Dave Morin told The Verge, so they decided to add a feature that would make those shares more effective. In its latest funding round, Path added $30 million from the investors like Greylock Partners and Richard Branson.