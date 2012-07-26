The RP-VITA By iRobot Will See You Now

The future of health care could involve less personal interaction with human doctors. And that’s a good thing.

This, anyway, is what the folks at iRobot are hoping. iRobot is a name you’re probably familiar with because as well as leading the charge of robotics into your home with its Roomba vacuum bots, it’s also making military PackBots that are helping soldiers in places like Afghanistan defuse IEDs. But an iRobot product may soon be one of the first robots you meet in a hospital environment, because in partnership with InTouch Health, it’s releasing a robot called RP-VITA that lets remotely situated specialists participate in a diagnosis through telepresence.

Telepresence is a technology usually associated with an office environment, because it’s a compelling idea that a remote worker can be enabled to roam the corridors of a company, attend meetings almost as if in person and even take part in water cooler chat. But these sort of telepresence robots, which do have some collision avoidance systems and navigation abilities are a far cry from the sophistication that RP-VITA has aboard.

The whole idea of this robot is to improve patient care by enabling access to a doctors who may have special expertise that’s relevant to the patient, but are situated far away. To this end, VITA has the same kind of monitor display, in this case showing the face of the doctor, and cameras to transmit images of the patient. But in this case the cameras are high resolution, so, as iRobot CEO Colin Angle tells Fast Company, “you can be sure that the doctor is at least as informed as a local doctor would be” because the video feed can be used to look at the patient’s skin, or even to spot more subtle effects like breathing asymmetries.

There’s even the possibility that this system could actually spot things that may otherwise be missed because the doctor can record the video feed and play it back at a later time, which Angle points out allows for more efficient use of time because the patient examination could be carried out, and the video footage viewed later on. This may even allow, we suspect, for a kind of real-world “House moment,” when a specialist has an epiphany about a case–and has access to the recorded video to help them think it through.

But Angle also says that VITA is more than just a video feed, as it comes with a number of data ports that connect to devices like a digital stethoscope, otoscope or ultrasound imaging. A nurse or other medical technician present in the room with the patient can assist the robot and the telepresent doctor to use these devices, which would be an integral part of the consultation. And VITA also integrates digital medical records, so the distant doctor has the entire patient file on hand if needs be.