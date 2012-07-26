First Commercial Tidal Wave Power Project In U.S. This Summer

Tidal power is something that hasn’t yet been commercially tried as a green electricity source in the U.S., but that changes this Summer with the TidGen project in Cobscook Bay, near to Eastport, Maine. Turbines will be anchored to the ground in water that’s about 50 to 100 feet deep and will spin to generate power as the tide surges into and out of Cobscook Bay during the day. The system will initially power between 75 and 100 homes, but ultimately will generate enough to power 1,200 homes–a power of about 3 megaWatts. The project comes from the Ocean Renewables Power Company, which has been working with the Department of Energy.