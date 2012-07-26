Imagining–And Creating–R&D Of The Future

Technology officers today are operating in truly extraordinary times. Exponential growth in computing speed, storage capacity, and communication bandwidth, along with the continued miniaturization of devices and increased connectivity, are evolving at rates never seen before. Enabled by these advancements, we are now seeing a much broader level of convergence between information and communication technologies (ICT) and other traditional domains, such as healthcare, education, environment, energy, transportation, etc. Smarter infrastructure, together with the ability to process big data, is redefining business and social values.

Consumer expectations are growing exponentially too. Yesterday’s smartphone may have–literally–been made just yesterday, judging by today’s extraordinary upgrade rates. Even in the field of audio and infotainment systems such as those produced by Harman, we have witnessed an unprecedented evolution in customer expectations–shifting from basic radio, stereo, and CD players to connected lifestyle systems that provide entertainment, information, and real-time aggregated services from a variety of sources. Over the past five years, customer expectations for in-car systems have grown to encompass advanced features including voice command, smartphone integration, personalized streaming audio, and social media.

The challenge now facing chief technology officers is managing this convergence. In the not-so-distant past, many companies developed successful products simply by asking customers what they wanted, and matching emerging technologies with those desires. Today, facing the challenges and opportunities described above, we must move beyond this traditional R&D model. Innovative leaders are now coming to grips with the fact that clinging to the past–or even the present–leaves too little room for the exponential future.

So how do we effectively manage R&D in these times? Traditional research and development practices are clearly not enough. The velocity of change, together with the need to consider a much broader set of domains, requires a far more holistic view.

Let’s take a step back for a moment and think about the challenge as a metaphor: Imagine, for example, that each of the myriad technologies available to us is represented by a slat of wood. Each slat may be of varying length (representing its function and level of maturity), and when fused together side-by-side in a circular form, the slats form the sides of a wooden bucket. However, the bucket will only hold as much water, say, as the shortest piece of wood.

The same principle holds true in the converging nature of today’s consumer devices. Assembling and integrating a suite of technology components such cloud operating systems, network protocols, signal processing, embedded databases, user interfaces, content libraries, and third party applications may yield a device, but the end product will only be as successful as its weakest or least mature component, and may not satisfy the user’s needs or expectations.