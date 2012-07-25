Air Traffic In The Cloud

If computers and technology were aircraft, most of the aviation industry would still be flying biplanes–the people whose business is hurtling your through the sky are way behind the curve in cloud computing.

Slowly but surely, that’s changing.

The Federal Aviation Administration, like the rest of the federal government, is slowly migrating to a system of remotely based systems. Airlines and airports are moving to cloud-based servers for sensitive flight information, too. A variety of platforms and software packages now target the aviation market. But the industry on whole still uses infamously outdated computer technology. So how do they get clunky old systems into the cloud … and what are the risks for flyers and airlines?

In May, the FAA released their cloud computing strategy [PDF] and announced a sweet $91 million contract for Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and Microsoft to create a cloud email system for the agency. The FAA’s standards were designed to avoid safety or performance risks to air traffic management systems; however, the agency also announced their intention to transition these onto cloud networks in the future.

CSC, which has a long working relationship with the FAA, will be handling the transition of approximately 80,000 federal employees to Microsoft Office 365–a move mandated by federal IT requirements. The transfer will impact 60,000 FAA employees and 20,000 Transportation Department employees nationwide. According to Nextgov’s Aliya Sternstein, Microsoft also provides cloud email services to the Agriculture Department and the Broadcasting Board of Governors. The federal government’s ongoing embrace of cloud computing is one reason tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft all spend millions on Capitol Hill lobbyists.

While the FAA’s restricting itself to cloud email for the near future, individual airlines, airports, and international agencies are moving critical flight information to the cloud. Xerox and flight data firm AvFinity announced a cloud computing partnership in May 2012 that promised to reduce airline costs by sharing flight and passenger information via Xerox’s cloud services. AvFinity’s AIRS system connects flight plans with American and international authorities, shares advance passenger information with government agencies in the U.S. and elsewhere, and connects legacy airline tech with the cloud.