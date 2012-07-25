Your Mobile Phone As A Door Key

Short-range wireless tech known as NFC is unlocking all sorts of revolutionary ways to pay for things and the act of shopping itself. Now, it seems, it could even unlock your front door.

Tied to a super-clever smartphone and leveraging secure network connections and mobile Net, it turns out that NFC phones make a very good key.

Throughout their long history keys have had two very specific properties that are intertwined. First they physically exist to undo locks–thereby giving access to what’s contained behind the lock. And they also confer/imply authority on the keyholder as being privileged to have access … which is why we keep keys secret, safe. This second aspect of identifying the keyholder is actually as important as the first, although it’s always been a problem for physical keys–because the key itself can be stolen, and thus used by someone who doesn’t have access privileges.

That all changes with modern digital keys that are smart and can positively identify the holder as having access rights. And the pinnacle of this tech evolution is the smartphone–something that Samsung is putting to good use in an impressive new installation in London for the Olympics. It’s just announced an amazing solution that it’s installing in the new Holiday Inn London Stratford City hotel, right next to Olympic Park. Via a special app on Galaxy S III smartphones, hotel guests will be able to make express check-ins and check-out of the hotel and also to use their phone’s NFC powers to unlock the digital security locks of their rooms.