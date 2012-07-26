3 Steps To Measuring Your Company’s Social Media ROI

Virtually every business today acknowledges how important social media is to branding–and also how difficult it is to measure its actual ROI. They know the social sites provide some measure of marketing firepower, but they don’t necessarily understand how to quantify its effectiveness. As a recent white paper from the Adobe company states, “Despite how pervasive social media has become, it isn’t being recognized for driving website traffic, engagement and revenue like it should be.”

Adobe, in this same white paper, cites a 2011 social media survey it conducted of 750 marketing professionals. Although 73% of those surveyed said they used social media for campaigns in 2011, only 15% said they intended to do so in 2012. Maybe that’s because 88% didn’t feel they could accurately measure the effectiveness of those campaigns, with 52% citing problems with determining a true ROI as their biggest frustration.

And yet…according to a CMO survey in March of 2012, social media spending by business is reaching new highs. As a matter of fact, in the next five years, marketers said they expect to spend almost 20% of their total budgets on social media. That’s triple the current level.

It’s easy to reconcile these two opposing lines of thought; much like a child dislikes the taste of medicine, but takes it because he knows he has to, the business world knows it has to deal with the power of social media, whether it wants to or not. The truth is that social media has become much too powerful to ignore, with 900 million users on Facebook, 100 million on Twitter, and LinkedIn approaching 120 million–and then there’s the Rookie of the Year, Pinterest, which became one of the top ten social media sites in less than a year.

While measuring social media ROI can be tricky, especially since each company has different goals in mind with their campaigns, here are three key metrics every business should consider when attempting to add up their social media ROI:

1. Sales Conversions