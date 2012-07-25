BitTorrent Makes DJ Shadow A First Of A Kind Revenue Deal

While the rest of the world tries to shut them down and debate if BitTorrent shares help in real album sales, BitTorrent has struck its first revenue deal with an artist. The partnership runs contrary to the traditional music selling model but could present an amiable truce between two warring sides that comes with benefits for each. GigaOm explains that the music is still free for the downloader, but DJ Shadow now gets a cut thrown his way if the downloader also installs a BitTorrent software bundle which includes media from BitTorrent’s advertising partners. BitTorrent has struck sharing deals with artists before through its uTorrent program but this is the first time the company and an artist are sharing cents.