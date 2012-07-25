advertisement
Facebook Begins Hiring Engineers In London

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Facebook is adding an engineering team to an office in London, and has put up a jobs posting including five software engineers. Facebook first moved to London in 2009 and moved into its current Covent Garden office in late March this year. London is a busy chapter in Europe’s Silicon Valley Edition, with high-profile U.S. tech firms like Google, Qualcomm buying up office space in the area. The most recent addition is Amazon, who announced its purchase of a 8-floor office in London’s “Silicon Roundabout” area to develop its streaming TV business.

To keep up with news through the day, visit our Fast Feed page.

