Facebook Begins Hiring Engineers In London

Facebook is adding an engineering team to an office in London, and has put up a jobs posting including five software engineers. Facebook first moved to London in 2009 and moved into its current Covent Garden office in late March this year. London is a busy chapter in Europe’s Silicon Valley Edition, with high-profile U.S. tech firms like Google, Qualcomm buying up office space in the area. The most recent addition is Amazon, who announced its purchase of a 8-floor office in London’s “Silicon Roundabout” area to develop its streaming TV business.