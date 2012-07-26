Developers: Your Code Is Showing, And Future Employers Are Checking It Out

SHEEROY DESAI: We believe the way companies hire people is broken. We want to help companies find those hidden gems of talent out there. Gild is about bringing meritocracy back into recruiting.

Sheeroy Desai is the CEO of Gild , which gives companies and recruiters tools to make their hiring process smarter and more meritocratic. Last week, it launched a tool called Gild Source specifically designed to help your company hire smart developers, by crawling applicants’ code and scoring it. Though Gild Source doesn’t typically run cheap–pricing can be as high as $700 a month–the company today announces Gild Source for Startups , with half-off pricing available for some qualifying startups.

Traditionally companies might go to LinkedIn or do Internet searches. It’s all based off of keyword searching, and it’s based off of self-reported skills: someone just says, “I’m a Ruby on Rails developer.” We don’t do that. Our approach is to gather all the information on developers we can verify. We look at sites where developers are spending their time contributing to open source projects, and we download these publicly available projects. We analyze that code through a machine learning system, and we score it. Then we make that information available to companies and recruiters.

You use algorithms to score the quality of people’s code? Isn’t that subjective?

We have the viewpoint that there are certain patterns to really good developers. Great developers are very skilled in a few languages, but love to experiment with many different languages. We also have a viewpoint that great developers work incrementally on their code. They’ll write a small piece, publish it, test it, and then they’ll come back every few days and continue to build on it. Our algorithms detect all those things.

Don’t most people hack under handles, or pseudonyms?

Some developers will publish code under a handle. Sometimes they put their name on it, sometimes not. But usually inside the code, they’ll put their name in. We go into the code and extract that information.

How do you tell apart one Michael Smith hacker from the other?