Foursquare Pulls A Twitter With Promoted Updates For Select Merchants

When Foursquare introduced Local Updates last week so merchants could push updates to loyal customers, it seemed like only a matter of time before the company introduced paid features for merchants. In other words, how long would it be until Foursquare got serious about making some money?

Not long at all.

Today, Foursquare is launching Promoted Updates for businesses who want to display themselves more prominently in the app’s Explore feature, which suggests places for users to visit nearby. Promoted Updates is in pilot mode for now, so only 20 merchants are testing it out, including Old Navy, Best Buy, Walgreens, and sandwich shop ‘wichcraft.

Now, when you open up Explore within the app, listings for paying businesses will show up at the top of the screen, each with a little “Promoted” sign. It’s no more obtrusive than the Promoted Tweets we’re used to seeing on Twitter. Otherwise, Foursquare’s Promoted Updates will act the same as Local Updates, pushing either text, photos, or a special. It’s a natural extension of Explore, which has been driving record levels of in-app engagement since Foursquare introduced it in June. And to keep it all feeling spam-free, Promoted Updates will only show up on your screen if you’re nearby and they’re relevant businesses, based on your previous check-ins, unlocked specials, and even the time of day. In other words you won’t get a two-for-one Margarita special promo on the way to work at 9 a.m. from Margaritaville if you’re a well established fan of Irish bars (and not generally into a.m. imbibing).

“Users love our specials and hearing from merchants, they just don’t hear enough from them,” Foursquare’s chief revenue officer Steven Rosenblatt tells Fast Company. “By allowing businesses to really put themselves out there, we give users more of the surprise and delight they’re looking for.”