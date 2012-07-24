We’re Hiring A Social Media Producer. Is It You?

I’m excited to announce that we’re expanding the social media team at Fast Company. No one covers innovation and creativity the way Fast Company does – in large part because we’ve got an extraordinarily innovative and creative staff working behind the scenes here every day. I’m looking for an energetic and motivated Social Media Producer to help me with the exciting social editorial initiatives we have in the works.

Thinking of applying? You should, if you have had education or work experience in online journalism; are able to multi-task and work quickly; are keenly committed to accuracy in your reporting on all platforms; have strong writing skills; actively incorporate social media in all aspects of your work as a journalist; and are extremely enthusiastic about technology, innovation, and news.

This is an early-career staff position, with benefits.

Duties may include:

– assisting with the maintenance of official Fast Company and Co. social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, etc.

– researching and writing stories