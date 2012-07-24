iRobot’s Telepresence Bot Connects Doctors And Patients

iRobot, makers of that adorable Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner, tiny robo-tanks, and other mechanical helpers, have announced their newest product: a telemedicine robot for hospitals. The 5-foot tall RP-VITA virtually connects doctors and patients in different locations through live video. The robot relays voice audio and video, swivells around to face different speakers, and, usefully, comes equipped with a stethescope, the Boston Globe explains. The robot can be controlled and can take navigation cues from an app on an iPad. RP-VITA is born out of a partnership between iRobot and InTouch Health, which iRobot invested $6 million in earlier this year.