Apple’s 30-Pin Tempest In A Teacup

It’s still a rumor, but from the gathering number of independent leaks–including what may be an officially sanctioned leak to the Wall Street Journal–Apple’s next iPhone will feature a redesigned case that has the headphone port on the bottom alongside a new type of smaller connector port for data and charging.

A new connector! The audacity! Some parts of the (Internet) population would have you believe it’s yet another money-grabbing push by a company that already “overcharges” for its products. This suggests a few things about the public: They expect

extraordinary things from Apple; they’re quick to ignore the stats; and

some are keen to find any way to knock a hugely successful firm (one

that Samsung, at least in terms of the dock cable, really did copy).

It

also tells us a couple of things about Apple. First the company was

amazingly clever to choose the 30-pin connector in the first place and

to stick with it for so long. Second it shows the company is willing to

learn from its own past, and also to side-step meaningless criticism so

it can push its own products on innovatively (with the innovation being

that, possibly, the new connector may include MagSafe tricks so its even

easier to hook up to charger cables and accessories).

To understand all of this, think way back to April 28, 2003, when Apple introduced the third version of the iPod. It had a then-huge storage capacity of 40GB, an all-touch interface and a slimmer case. It also had a new dock connector that, for the first time, allowed the iPod to sync over USB as well as the FireWire system Apple had been exclusively using before. The 30-pin connector was small, easy to hook up and had plenty of room for future expansion of iPod capabilities because, after all, the data and power concerns of FireWire and USB only took up about a third of the 30-pin total.

It appeased users who preferred to stick with FireWire, pleased users who wanted USB, enabled Apple to sell the iPod to Windows PC users who more typically had USB ports than FireWire ones, and it led to a smaller number of components on the motherboard and sockets on the iPod’s side than would’ve been needed if it had both a large FireWire socket and a USB one. That means the designers could maximize space inside the iPod’s newly slimmer body for more important stuff like a battery and storage.

Apple made great use of the rest of those 30 pins over the next 9 years, and added different capabilities to the iPods, then iPhones and iPads. Using exactly the same physical connector, via an adaptor, you can now hook your iPhone to your HDTV–a concept that would’ve seemed like sci-fi in 2003.