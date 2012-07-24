AT&T Activates 3.7 Million iPhones In Q2

In advance of Apple’s earnings announcement later today, both major carriers in the U.S. have shown strong iPhone sales and activation performances in the last few months. Verizon went first, revealing last week that it sold 2.7 million iPhones in the batch of 5.9 million smartphones sold in total in Q2. Today, AT&T revealed its latest quarterly earnings report, also listing a bumper crop of iPhone sales this last few months. 3.7 million activations of 5.1 million smartphones–over 70 percent of its smartphones sold in total–were iPhones, AT&T says.