Facebook Adds New Features, Scheduled Posts, To Facebook Pages

Facebook Page admins have a list of new tools to work with, announced in a post on the Facebook developers blog . The first of those is method to schedule posts in advance from within Facebook itself, without relying on clients like Tweetdeck. Facebook Page posts can be scheduled to be published to six months in advance, and as soon as ten minutes from the moment a post is created.

Another new feature, “unpublished posts,” seems like a way of separating a Page’s sponsored posts and content posts. Created as an “unpublished post,” sponsored posts–targeted to a specific demographic of Facebooker– may be live and visible on Facebook to a select group of users on the right sidebar, but do not appear on the timeline of the owner Facebook page.

