  • infographic of the day

UPS My Choice

UPS My Choice
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

With UPS MY CHOICE missed deliveries may soon become a thing of the past. Consumers who sign up for the transformational new service–over 1.3 million strong in the program’s first 8 months–can make changes to their deliveries while packages are in transit, increasing the success rate of first delivery attempts. This is great for consumers, but it’s even better for merchants who experience enhanced customer loyalty and overall revenue growth.


