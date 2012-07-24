Aurora, And The Dangers Of Outsourcing Your Social Media

On Friday, Twitter was abuzz with discussions about the Aurora, Colorado shooting at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie.

As often happens with big news stories, “#Aurora” became a trending topic on Twitter in the U.S., meaning that the phrase–in this case the hashtag–was one of the most popular words being tweeted at that time.

Since many people follow these trending topics to follow a news story, many people and brands “hijack” these hashtags to increase their own visibility.

And not for the first time–nor sadly the last–someone neglected to check the reason why the word was trending before they jumped all over it. “#Aurora is trending, clearly about our Kim K inspired #Aurora dress 😉 Shop [link]…” tweeted @celebboutique.

Ouch.

The backlash started almost immediately. Disgust, horror, and disbelief were some of the responses.