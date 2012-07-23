Facebook Invests Record Amount In Lobbyists

Second quarter 2012 lobbying figures have been announced—and there’s big news for the tech sector: Facebook announced their highest Washington spending records in history.

According to the National Journal‘s Josh Smith, Facebook and Google are embracing lobbying to a never-before-seen degree. Facebook spent $960,000 on lobbyists between April and June 2012, while Google spent $3.9 million. This is an all-time high for Facebook, and a large amount for Google–though not as much as they spent fighting SOPA in 2011.

Despite the new CISPA bill weaving its way through Congress that has the internet civil liberty crowd up in arms, Google hasn’t lobbied against it much. However, Facebook has been actively investing in lobbying efforts related to their massive customer database and overseas expansion. For context, Fortune’s Philip Elmer-DeWitt notes that Google outspent Apple on lobbying nearly 10-1.

[Image: Wikimedia user Scrumshus]