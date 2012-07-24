Do These Glasses Make Your Clone Look Smarter?

Shop online for a pair of glasses these days, and you’re likely to encounter a virtual try-on feature. It’s the current industry standard. But Mountain View, California, online eyewear retailer Ditto creates a virtual clone–your “ditto,” as the company calls it–who will dutifully model as many frames as it takes to find your perfect fit.

“We actually reconstruct your head in 3-D behind the scenes,” says Ditto CEO Kate Endress, a Stanford Business School alum who co-founded the company with engineers Sergey Surkov and Dmitry Kornilov. She says more than 22,000 dittos have been created in the last 10 weeks.

Others superimpose images of frames over uploaded static headshots or pictures snapped quickly with shoppers’ computer webcams. It’s fun in a hey-look-there-I-am-with-glasses-superimposed-on-my-face kind of way. And it’s better than buying eyewear online without any kind of try-on, but it doesn’t tell you much about the actual fit of the frames. And even if you get that right, you’ll only know what the glasses look like when you’re looking straight ahead, deer-in-headlights-style. And then there’s popular online frames boutique Warby Parker, which actually sends you up to five pairs to try on and photograph on your face, then post to social media to solicit feedback–but you have to actually mail back (free of charge) the frames you don’t want.

Ditto’s approach to selling designer eyewear from brands such as Jason Wu, Persol, and 3.1 Phillip Lim also relies on web cam technology. But instead of capturing a single image, it records a short video of your face as you slowly rotate your head side to side and asks you to hold up any credit card-sized card (your driver’s license and your grocery store rewards card will work, for example) for scale. The footage is then used to create a virtual version of you that can be saved and employed over and over again for trying on different glasses. It can be shared on social media networks and with friends and family who may want to vet your next eyewear purchase.

But perhaps more importantly, your ditto can rotate its head 180 degrees while wearing a pair of frames. It’s more than a mere gimmick.