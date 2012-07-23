Retail’s Future: Facebook Loyalty Cards And Touch Screen Showrooms

Over in Europe, commercial brands are quietly working on technologies to change the way we shop for the next decade. For all kinds of reasons the tech has only been tentatively embraced Stateside.

But that’s about to change. Supermarkets using customers’ Facebook accounts to simultaneously watch customers and offer them discounts? Vending machines where you can pay by iPhone? Ordering luxury cars and private jets via iPad-like interfaces and sidestepping the salesman? It’s all here.

German automaker Audi opened a new touchscreen-based showroom just off London’s Piccadilly Circus, Audi City, earlier this month–right in time for the upcoming 2012 Olympics. Audi City functions equally as a showroom and tourist attraction. Well-heeled customers can order customized cars via touch-screen interfaces (kind of like the recently opened Tesla showroom in San Jose, California, designed by Apple retail guru George Blankeship). The touch screens, which are greatly indebted to the iPad aesthetic, let customers choose the model, engine, color, accessories, and other vehicle specifications. Information is then downloaded to a USB stick, which can be bought directly to a conventional Audi showroom for payment and processing. The salesperson–conventionally one of the most disliked aspects of car purchase–is made redundant in the equation.

According to sources close to the project, Audi City is experimenting with new retail technologies that are expected to trickle out to the larger market over the next few years. While Audi’s order-via-touch-screen technology is fully functional, it’s also situated so Olympic visitors can be wowed by the latest luxury cars and Audi’s embrace of all things shiny and new. Over in Hyde Park Corner, however, is The Jet Business, the world’s first “street-level corporate aviation showroom for the acquisition and sale of private jet aircraft.” In another words: a car showroom for corporate jets.