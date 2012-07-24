The Silicon Valleys Of The World: The European Edition

Silicon Valley, a geographically ill-defined zone in the southern part of San Francisco’s Bay Area, was first named so in the early 1970s. The catchy moniker didn’t really take off, however, until the 1980s when IBM’s PC jump-started the real consumer and business computing industry. Home to many world-famous high-tech firms today, the Valley’s history is tied up with the innovation of the semiconductor transistor, silicon chips, the early Net infrastructures, research at Stanford University, Xeroc PARC, and big corporate names like HP and Bell Labs. Now it is of course legendary–and of increasing international interest.

But it’s not the only place where pedal-to-the-metal innovation happens every day. Many tech hubs in Europe have flourished, and continue to flourish. Just this week, in fact, Amazon purchased an 8-floor, 47,000 square-foot office in London to develop its digital TV streaming service abroad. For our first installment in this series, here’s a look at three hot tech hoods on the continent.

Britain’s Silicon Corridor, Fen, And Roundabout

Silicon Roundabout and Tech City are London’s hottest tech hub zones–and they’re all over the news right now because of Amazon’s move. The Roundabout is a relatively small concentration of high-tech firms centering on Old St. Roundabout. In January of 2010 Wired reported that there were 85 new startups housed here alone. TweetDeck and SongKick are two of the names you’ve likely heard that got their start here. After focussed interest by Prime minister David Cameron, and central investment, the Roundabout area was expanded into a larger “Tech City,” which had its own officially-appointed entrepreneur manager, and around 200 firms had homes here in 2011. Facebook, Google, Cisco and Qualcomm have placed some operations in the area. Google, in fact, recently opened a new campus there–it’s a seven-story building dedicated to housing and helping startups.

While it attracts much praise, controversy over the area’s actual success–as seen in this post from The Kernel–has recently afflicted the entire enterprise, and its CEO has left.

Silicon Fen is a small area around Cambridge that captured 8% of all EU venture capital spending in 2004. It leverages the world-leading scientific expertise of Cambridge University, low local cost of living and relatively easy access to London, and has been home to notable tech firms such as ARM and Sinclair Research (innovators of early digital watches and pocket calculators, and pivotal in the early home computing game).

Silicon corridor, also known as the M4 corridor may be Britain’s earliest version of Silicon Valley. Stretching along the M4 motorway and parallel main-line railway that connects London to South Wales with a notable junction at the city of Bristol (where it has an offshoot in Silicon Gorge), the area has long been home to tech companies and startups of all flavors and scales. Not all parts of the Corridor are high-tech, and there are hotspots in cities like Bristol, Bath, Cardiff, Reading. Specific government injections of cash have seen international names like Nokia, Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle and Ericsson build offices and research facilities here.