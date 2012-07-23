Amazon Opening London Office For Digital Streaming TV

Amazon has bought an 8-floor, 47,000 square-foot office in London in an area dubbed “TechCity” and “Silicon Roundabout” because of its density of high-tech enterprises and startups. The building will be home for the firm’s Digital Media Development center, and Amazon notes that Britain has been in the lead for on-demand streaming rental of movies and TV content over the Net. Amazon’s current LoveFilm and Pushbutton streaming services will be moved to the building, and then more staff will be hired to push Amazon’s efforts onward. Local rival BSkyB last week unveiled its digital download service NowTV and reported increased profits. Meanwhile the BBC’s iPlayer, arguably among the boldest international moves to promote streaming TV, achieved one million international downloads last week.