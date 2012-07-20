advertisement
The Thread: What Are Your “Principles of Innovation”?

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

One of the most popular stories on Fast Company this week was published in 2008. Chuck Salter‘s piece, “Marissa Mayer’s 9 Principles of Innovation“, enjoyed a traffic resurgence upon the news of Mayer’s appointment as CEO of Yahoo! 

Even though I’m an editor and Mayer is an engineer, I found Chuck’s interview with Mayer full of useful advice as I attempt to create more opportunites for innovative ideas to sprout and flourish at my organization–for my employees, my colleagues, and myself (“Creativity Loves Constraints”; “Innovation, Not Instant Perfection”; “Share As Much Information As You Can”).

Take a look at Mayer’s remarks. Then share your own “Principles of Innovation”–no matter your industry–in the comments section below.

[Image: Flickr user Fiddle Oak]

