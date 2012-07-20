The Thread: What Are Your “Principles of Innovation”?

One of the most popular stories on Fast Company this week was published in 2008. Chuck Salter‘s piece, “Marissa Mayer’s 9 Principles of Innovation“, enjoyed a traffic resurgence upon the news of Mayer’s appointment as CEO of Yahoo!

Even though I’m an editor and Mayer is an engineer, I found Chuck’s interview with Mayer full of useful advice as I attempt to create more opportunites for innovative ideas to sprout and flourish at my organization–for my employees, my colleagues, and myself (“Creativity Loves Constraints”; “Innovation, Not Instant Perfection”; “Share As Much Information As You Can”).

Take a look at Mayer's remarks. Then share your own "Principles of Innovation"–no matter your industry

