Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Here are the stories you read, shared, tweeted, and pinned this week.

By Dan Asadorian3 minute Read

Co.Design reigned supreme this week with a look at the new Microsoft Office, a revamped Visual.ly (which allows you to make and share infographics), and a new website toolkit that finally gets it right. But no one drew more interest than Marissa Mayer–the new CEO of Yahoo, who might have also just done a big favor for Google by quitting. And be sure to take a peek at the Sarah Silverman’s awkwardly irresistible proposition to a Romney supporter (Sheldon Adelson, this gnarly chihuahua could be you).

Marissa Mayer

1. Why Joining Yahoo Is The Best Thing Marissa Mayer Ever Did–For Google

Fast Company

Kit Eaton outlines why Marissa Mayer may inadvertently be helping Google by going over to the competition.

Sarah Silverman Scisor

2.

Sarah Silverman Makes An Indecent Proposal To Billionaire Romney Backer

Co.Create

Could any man turn down this offer?

Sports Infographic

3.

Infographic: A History Of Every Major Sports Championship Ever

Co.Design

Check out these infographics from Deroy Peraza that document the playoffs for every major sports season to date.

Microsoft Pointers

4.

What The New Microsoft Office Gets Wrong

Co.Design

Austin Carr has some advice for Microsoft regarding their upcoming Office 15 release.

Visual.ly

5.

With Visual.ly Redesign, It’s Now Easier Than Ever To Make And Share Cool

Co.Design

Visual.ly’s new redesign makes it easier to create and share infographics. Oh, and it’s free too.

NASA Logo

6.

NASA’s Logo Redesigned To Be Truly Out Of This World

Co.Design

Take a peek at what could have been NASA’s new logo.

Jeff Bezos

7.

Amazon’s Pivot

Fast Company

Adam Penenberg highlights some of Jeff Bezos’s greatest pivots of the past decade.

Empty Notebook

8.

Why Branding Is An Artifact Of The Past

Co.Design

Brian Millar makes the case for focusing on products and services, not brand building.

Jack Andraka

9. Meet The 15-Year-Old Who Is Changing How We Test For Cancer

Co.Exist

Get to know Jack Andraka, the 15-year-old cancer diagnostic revolutionary.

10.

The All-In-1 Website Builder We’ve Been Waiting For

Co.Design

Squarespace finally delivers a template for websites that need beautiful content without sacrificing blogging capabilities.

