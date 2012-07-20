Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Co.Design reigned supreme this week with a look at the new Microsoft Office, a revamped Visual.ly (which allows you to make and share infographics), and a new website toolkit that finally gets it right. But no one drew more interest than Marissa Mayer–the new CEO of Yahoo, who might have also just done a big favor for Google by quitting. And be sure to take a peek at the Sarah Silverman’s awkwardly irresistible proposition to a Romney supporter (Sheldon Adelson, this gnarly chihuahua could be you).
1. Why Joining Yahoo Is The Best Thing Marissa Mayer Ever Did–For Google
Fast Company
Kit Eaton outlines why Marissa Mayer may inadvertently be helping Google by going over to the competition.
Sarah Silverman Makes An Indecent Proposal To Billionaire Romney Backer
Co.Create
Could any man turn down this offer?
Infographic: A History Of Every Major Sports Championship Ever
Co.Design
Check out these infographics from Deroy Peraza that document the playoffs for every major sports season to date.
What The New Microsoft Office Gets Wrong
Co.Design
Austin Carr has some advice for Microsoft regarding their upcoming Office 15 release.
With Visual.ly Redesign, It’s Now Easier Than Ever To Make And Share Cool
Co.Design
Visual.ly’s new redesign makes it easier to create and share infographics. Oh, and it’s free too.
NASA’s Logo Redesigned To Be Truly Out Of This World
Co.Design
Take a peek at what could have been NASA’s new logo.
Amazon’s Pivot
Fast Company
Adam Penenberg highlights some of Jeff Bezos’s greatest pivots of the past decade.
Why Branding Is An Artifact Of The Past
Co.Design
Brian Millar makes the case for focusing on products and services, not brand building.
9. Meet The 15-Year-Old Who Is Changing How We Test For Cancer
Co.Exist
Get to know Jack Andraka, the 15-year-old cancer diagnostic revolutionary.
The All-In-1 Website Builder We’ve Been Waiting For
Co.Design
Squarespace finally delivers a template for websites that need beautiful content without sacrificing blogging capabilities.
