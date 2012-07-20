Facebook Buys Popular iOS, Mac Developers Acrylic

Facebook has continued its post-IPO spending spree with a purchase of popular Mac and iOS developer house Acrylic–the firm behind news aggregator Pulp and Wallet, a secure database. Both of these popular titles don’t form part of the Facebook deal, but it’s been noted they will receive no further development–leaving “hundreds of thousands” of users (in the company’s own words), eventually, with apps that are far behind the times. Acrylic’s team notes that working with Facebook represents the chance to make a “big impact in many people’s lives.”