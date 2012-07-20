Timeless Success Recipes From Stephen Covey

“Here, have an oatmeal cookie.”

That is the disarming way in which my first interview with Stephen Covey began in 2004. In light of Dr. Covey’s passing this week, his lessons are more alive than they have ever been. I’m certain that my experiences with Covey were consistent with many others. This is my attempt to summarize those life lessons.

I wish that I could say my first live interview with Covey went smoothly. Although FranklinCovey’s press team invited me to their Long Beach, Calif., conference, they asserted that Covey’s full schedule would not allow time for me to interview him. My expectations were very low. Suddenly, after the Day 1 main session, the reporter from the Los Angeles Times contacted Deb Lund, the director of PR, and cancelled his interview. She offered me his interview time slot.

I paused three seconds for dignity, then said yes. Here’s the rub: I had seven minutes’ notice to prepare for the interview.

As a rookie journalist and freelancer for The San Diego Transcript, I was panicking over my lack of preparation. I felt that I just didn’t have enough time to make a strong first impression.

My hike to the second story of the conference center felt somewhat like the Bataan death march. I kept a stiff upper lip, looked him straight in the eyes, and spoke the truth. “Stephen, I apologize for not being prepared for this interview.” He deftly offered me an oatmeal cookie, sat back in his chair, and proceeded to ask me about my life, my family, and my passions.