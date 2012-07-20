Big Data In 2020: More Info, More Problems

Big data–which powers everything from Netflix recommendations to fraud alerts–is changing the way we live. But is that a good thing? In the latest Pew Internet/Elon University survey, 53% of a handpicked group of “Internet experts, observers and stakeholders“ said big data would produce an overall positive effect by the year 2020. Meanwhile, 39% said it would have an overall negative effect (8% didn’t answer).

Many who said big data would have a positive influence on the future pointed to its potential to solve diverse problems.

“There is value to be found in this data, value in our newfound publicness,” argued Jeff Jarvis, the author of What Would Google Do?. “Google’s founders have urged government regulators not to require them to quickly delete searches because, in their patterns and anomalies, they have found the ability to track the outbreak of the flu before health officials could and they believe that by similarly tracking a pandemic, millions of lives could be saved.”

His optimism about the power of big data is shared, for instance, by a startup called Kaggle, which hosts data science competitions that aim to predict everything from which patients will be admitted to hospitals next year to which blog posts people will like. And the U.S. federal government has committed $200 million to big data.

Despite the usefulness of all of this information, however, the idea of collecting more and more from consumers strikes a creepy chord for many survey respondents. Some argued that the benefits of big data would be companies, not individuals.

“The world is too complicated to be usefully encompassed in such an undifferentiated Big Idea,” wrote John Pike, the director of GlobalSecurity.org. “Whose ‘Big Data’ are we talking about? Wall Street, Google, the NSA? I am small, so generally I do not like Big.”