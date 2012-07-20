iTunes In The Cloud Expands To Over 35 Countries For Movies

Apple has included several more countries in the list of nations that can use its iTunes in the Cloud for movie downloads internationally, MacRumours has noticed. In total, Apple users in 154 countries have access to iTunes in the Cloud, and all of those can use the apps and Books upload and access featurea across devices. In comparison, now including the new additions, iTunes users in 38 countries can now use it for movies. (Also, 57 of 154 countries are approved to use iTunes for music, 55 have access to music video uploads, and 5 have access to TV shows.) Amazon’s competing cloud service for media, Cloud Drive, is available in 27 countries.