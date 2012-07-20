Google Announces Steady Q2 Results

Google has posted its Q2 numbers (incidentally, via a link on its brand new Google Investor Relations Google+ page), listing revenues of $8.36 billion, 35 percent up from last year, roughly matching investors’ expectations of the company. Google’s international revenues added up to $5.96 billion representing 54% of its total revenues, a consistent figure since 2010. This quarter, Google’s numbers included performance by fully acquired Motorola Mobility, which posted revenues of $1.25 billion and an operating loss of $233 million.