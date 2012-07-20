To Engage With Your Customers, Answer The Request Line

According to a recent Vocus post, 85% of customers expect businesses to be active in social media (Fifty Essential Social Media Marketing Stats). Yet so many businesses, despite the fact they have social media accounts, don’t interact with their customers. If they do anything, it is only to broadcast, not receive, information.

Many of the radio personalities I worked with in the past never answered the request line; they would let it ring and ring and ring. The fans would finally get frustrated and give up, turning the radio off in anger or disappointment. Or worse, decide to listen to another radio station.

Are you answering your request lines?

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur, success speaker, and the author of 101 Ways to Rock Your World, based on the Fast Company post 5 Things To Do Every Day for Success. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele.[Image: Flickr user Thomas Hawk]

