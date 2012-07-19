Twitter Takes The “Tweet” Out Of “Promoted Tweets”

Twitter advertisers can now create localized Promoted Tweets without tweeting to everyone everywhere first.

An airline that wants to promote a deal for flights from New York City, for instance, previously would have been required to tweet the deal from its account before paying Twitter to promote it in New York City. In the process, it would have pestered followers who weren’t New Yorkers with a deal that didn’t apply to them. Now it can skip the tweet from its account and just create a Promoted Tweet in the city it wants to target. Advertisers can also decide to target users based on whether they’re logged into Twitter from a mobile device or a desktop computer.

Twitter has been quietly testing the option with a handful of global brands including British Airways, Coca-Cola, The Washington Post, and Wendy’s. Starting Thursday, all advertisers who use Promoted Tweets have access to it.

As Marketing Land’s Matt McGee points out, the new option changes Twitter’s Promoted Tweets into a more traditional advertising product: “It sounds like a subtle difference, but it’s a fundamental change in how advertisers can reach consumers on Twitter,” he wrote in a blog post.

