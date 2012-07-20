The App’s The Thing: Shakespeare, Rebooted

Today the lofty Times Literary Supplement–“the leading international forum for literary culture”–will run an unusual advertisement: It’s for an iPad app. The app, “The Tempest,” is essentially an enhanced e-book version of the Shakespeare play. (You know, the one with Prospero, Miranda, the island.) It’s loaded with features–including an audiobook version read by professional actors, inline commentary from Shakespeare scholars, and social tools for your class or study group–and is available from the iTunes store for $9.99. Fast Company spoke with Elliott Visconsi, a Notre Dame professor of English and one of the app’s makers, to find out how a university can be like a venture capital firm and why Shakespeare is more fun than “Angry Birds.”

FAST COMPANY: First, full disclosure to our readers: many years before you became an iOS entrepreneur, you were my English professor. When did you decide the bard needed rebooting?

ELLIOTT VISCONSI: A little more than a year ago. I saw that the iPad transformed the way the humanities was delivered to students and to the general public, and the tools that it makes available to foster collaboration and conversation. I started to educate myself as best I could about mobile technology, in and out of education, and about what was happening in the publishing industry. I saw this as a way to reach a potential global audience, and to bring an experience of Shakespeare that was serious, unpatronizing, exciting, and accessible. Shakespeare is the ideal writer to do this, because the texts are so full of challenging nuance and complexity, but they’re also texts where a 10-year-old kid can see a production of Midsummer Night’s Dream and be tickled.

The app allows you to comment on the text and share notes with friends, classmates, or your teacher. I’m sometimes skeptical, though, that everything needs to be made more “fun and social.”

I share your skepticism: do you really need to play “Angry Birds” with someone looking over your shoulder on the other side of the country? But the humanities have always been social. They’ve always been about conversations across time and space, whether with friends in dorm rooms, or with an author who died over 400 years ago, or with a group of scholars. It’s about having a conversation, arguing with the text and with others. That is, I think, at the heart of the liberal arts. And that kind of collaboration, conversation, interpretation–social reading rather than reading in a vacuum–is well suited to mobile devices.

Shakespeare is old. The iPad is new. I feel a kind of cognitive dissonance here–and I’m not even an academic. Did you encounter resistance among colleagues, including any of the ones who added some commentary for your app?