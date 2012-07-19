Google Ordered To Block “Megaupload,” “Rapidshare,” “Torrent” Terms In France

Via The Register: The French supreme court has upheld music industry group SNEP’s request to get Google to censor certain search terms associated with piracy. The court has ordered the search engine to remove words “Megaupload” “rapidshare” and “torrent” from the autocomplete and instant search suggestions. While the wouldn’t hold Google responsible for downloads that people found using the search engine, the court insisted that Google ought to make things a little more difficult by blocking certain key terms.