Verizon Q2 Results Record $28.5 Billion In Revenue

Verizon has posted its Q2 results, showing operating revenues of $28.6 billion, up 3.7 % for the same period last year. Verizon said it added 888,000 postpaid plan customers, and, 50% of Verizon’s total postpaid customers now use smartphones. Verizon’s data revenues added up to $6.9 billion–up 18.5 % from last year–and the company’s service revenues reached $15.8 billion. Things could change around for the next quarter as the company suspends its 3G unlimited plans, and introduces its Share Everything shared data plans (which began on June 28).
