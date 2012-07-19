Court Decides Apple Must Apologize To Samsung In UK

One battle in the back-and-forth war over intellectual property rights between Apple and Samsung has just gone Samsung’s way, with a decision in Britain’s High Court that Apple must run a national ad campaign saying that Samsung didn’t copy Apple’s tablet designs, and leave a note on its UK website to the same effect. The judge ruled against a Samsung request that the apology be on all Apple’s EU websites presumably because that’s far outside the mandate of the court, and because other nation’s courts have already decided that in some senses the opposite situation is true and Samsung actually did copy Apple’s iPad design.